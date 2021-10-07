East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

7.9 million dollar property offers animals with purchase

7.9 Million Dollar Property
7.9 Million Dollar Property(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 7.9 million dollar property is on Lufkin’s real estate market. The property is located on Highway 58 and 76 acres of land. The estate is conveniently situated about five minutes away from Walmart and has a high fence around it to establish privacy.

The property, along with its lavish two story patio and a pool with a slide, also offers animals. The owner of the estate will throw in zebra, buffalo, black buck, axis, and fallow deer.

Century 21 Realtor Clark Bynum said all that is offered with the property helps the villa stand apart from all the other listings on the market.

“This property has so many fine points. It’s 6,200 plus square feet of living space, it’s got over 1,000 square feet of climate controlled garage space. I mean 1,400 plus state of the art smart office space that is separate from the house. It has a 10,000 square foot pole barn that is out with the buffalo and the axis deer. It’s just a very unique and special piece of property here in East Texas,” Bynum said.

Bynum said the property comes mostly furnished. He also said that this is the most expensive primary residential property Lufkin has listed or sold.

“The animals the property comes with are unusual, one being white buffalo. His brown buffalo starting having white buffalo and those are very, very rare,” Bynum said.

The property is still for sale and has been on the market for the past couple months.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
William Davis Trial Day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday thin
Athens Nativity
Men’s recovery center, Athens community partnering to restore nativity display in time for Christmas
Carlton Hotel Renovation
Carlton Hotel Renovation
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things