7.9 million dollar property offers animals with purchase

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 7.9 million dollar property is on Lufkin’s real estate market. The property is located on Highway 58 and 76 acres of land. The estate is conveniently situated about five minutes away from Walmart and has a high fence around it to establish privacy.

The property, along with its lavish two story patio and a pool with a slide, also offers animals. The owner of the estate will throw in zebra, buffalo, black buck, axis, and fallow deer.

Century 21 Realtor Clark Bynum said all that is offered with the property helps the villa stand apart from all the other listings on the market.

“This property has so many fine points. It’s 6,200 plus square feet of living space, it’s got over 1,000 square feet of climate controlled garage space. I mean 1,400 plus state of the art smart office space that is separate from the house. It has a 10,000 square foot pole barn that is out with the buffalo and the axis deer. It’s just a very unique and special piece of property here in East Texas,” Bynum said.

Bynum said the property comes mostly furnished. He also said that this is the most expensive primary residential property Lufkin has listed or sold.

“The animals the property comes with are unusual, one being white buffalo. His brown buffalo starting having white buffalo and those are very, very rare,” Bynum said.

The property is still for sale and has been on the market for the past couple months.

