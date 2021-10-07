East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chuck Walker begins work as road engineer

Chuck Walker will be looking to fix roads with pothole and drainage issues in Angelina County
Chuck Walker will be looking to fix roads with pothole and drainage issues in Angelina County(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New Angelina County Road Engineer Chuck Walker officially took his position at the end of September, and is now ready to get to work.

“Looking at the quality of the roads, I would say they are in poor condition, and they’ve been accumulating in becoming worse over time,” said Walker. “The biggest issue that I see with the road is the drainage issues, and that’s one of the things I am excited about getting forward and getting to address.”

Walker’s potential hiring was under scrutiny for almost a year, especially by the Commissioners Court. The court held several deliberations. Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of his hiring. County Judge Don Lymbery says he’s pleased to have Walker on board.

“We are very proud to have him as an employee, and I would like to say that the court seems to be working better together than it has in a considerable period of time,” said Lymbery “I think that going forward, it is going to be nothing but good.”

With his new position, Walker says he’ll lean into his hands-on mentality. In addition to his administrative work, he is looking forward to getting out into the field and helping to personally fix the issues he identifies.

“We’ll be doing design work, and we will actually be going out and looking at different issues and how to resolve those issues,” said Walker. “We actually had one this morning with one of the boom mowers, that the frame broke. So we crawled underneath the piece of equipment this morning to try to determine what the issue was and how to resolve the issues.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
William Davis Trial Day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday thin
Athens Nativity
Men’s recovery center, Athens community partnering to restore nativity display in time for Christmas
Carlton Hotel Renovation
Carlton Hotel Renovation
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things