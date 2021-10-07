East Texas Now Business Break
Free flu shots in Nacogdoches at drive-thru clinic

By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Health care workers send out a reminder that flu vaccines are extremely important this year.

“We are fully stocked this year. We are excited about being able to offer the vaccine. We already have it on site,” said Anita Humphreys, CEO of the East Texas Community Health Center (ETCH) in Nacogdoches.

ETCH and the SFA School of Nursing are providing East Texans an opportunity. A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will take place Friday and Saturday in Nacogdoches.

Michelle Klein, Clinical Instructor at the SFA DeWitt School of Nursing shares the timely information.

“On Friday from 12-6 and on Saturday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m., we are offering a free flu shot vaccination drive-thru at the School of Nursing, which is at 5707 North Street. Nursing students will be providing this wonderful opportunity for our community.”

Vaccines can be given to four year olds and older. Everyone in the vehicle is asked to wear a mask. Planners say the free service will be quick and efficient.

