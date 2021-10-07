East Texas Now Business Break
Jury trials to resume in Nacogdoches County in November

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Increasingly, courts are conducting face-to-face proceedings, despite pandemic risks.

For about a month and half, county courts-at-law and district courts in Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties have done so. Today, Nacogdoches County judges decided to proceed with jury trials beginning in November and December. Angelina County will take a wait and see approach.

Court administrator for Nacogdoches County court-at-law Dorlisa Patton Hayter explains the extra measures taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This summer, courts in Nacogdoches and Lufkin canceled previously scheduled jury trials when a COVID-19 spike occurred. Nacogdoches County will continue to watch the COVID-19 cases and in the event that the numbers start rising, jury selection will have to be postponed again.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

