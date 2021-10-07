Lufkin Coach Quick: ‘What matters is these kids in this weight room, practice field’

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Lufkin Panthers’ 23-year playoff streak is in doubt as the team sits at 2-4 overall and 1-3 in district.

Currently No.2 College Station (5-0, 3-0) is a half game behind Magnolia West (6-0, 4-0) for the lead in the district. Magnolia and New Caney hold the three and four spot. Lufkin is in a tie with Cleveland at the 5th spot. Talk has been growing in town and on social media about frustration with the team’s performance. Lufkin would need several key upsets to take place over the next five weeks to see the playoffs.

“You don’t listen to the other stuff,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “You stay focused on what you are doing as a group. What matters is these kids in this weight room, these kids on this practice field. They understand this is what happens... You have to block out what is not important to you. What is important is getting better each day on the field and in the class room.”

The Pack will play College Station on Friday at home.

“They have a lot of weapons and they have weapons that are backing up weapons,” Quick said. “They put 11 out there and we will put 11 out there and our kids will know what to do.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.