East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand

Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex((Source: Lufkin Police Department))
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin police officer shot a man in the hand after the man had shot two other people at an apartment Thursday afternoon, according to a report.

According to a press release, police were called to High Point Plaza Apartments, located in the 3500 block of North John Redditt Drive, at 1 p.m. There was a report of two gunshot victims and a man with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene to see the man attempt to shoot again and one of the officers fired at him, striking him in the hand, according to the report.

Three people, including the suspect, were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The complex is closed to non-residents and the Texas Rangers have responded to the scene, per policy.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Police in Texas found the bodies of six children and two adults after standoff with suspect...
Man accused of killing 8 won’t face death penalty in Texas