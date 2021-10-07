East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo is planning a celebration for their giraffe Twiga’s birthday.

Twiga’s 30th birthday is significant since she is believed to be the oldest Masai species giraffe in North America. A giraffe’s life expectancy range extends to about 20 years on average, especially for females.

Senior keeper, Laura Patterson says the zoo is privileged to have had her for the last 10 years of her life.

Patterson says Twiga is becoming a picky eater in her senior years but explains that’s typical for older animals and the zoo caters to their princess’s palette.

Twiga’s birthday celebration was planned for last week but postponed due to bad weather. The public is invited to attend her celebration Saturday and view the birthday girl and the decorations outside her enclosure.

The Ellen Trout Zoo is located at 402 Zoo Circle, Lufkin.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand
Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
William Davis trial day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday things