Lufkin zoo to celebrate giraffe’s 30th birthday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo is planning a celebration for their giraffe Twiga’s birthday.

Twiga’s 30th birthday is significant since she is believed to be the oldest Masai species giraffe in North America. A giraffe’s life expectancy range extends to about 20 years on average, especially for females.

Senior keeper, Laura Patterson says the zoo is privileged to have had her for the last 10 years of her life.

Patterson says Twiga is becoming a picky eater in her senior years but explains that’s typical for older animals and the zoo caters to their princess’s palette.

Twiga’s birthday celebration was planned for last week but postponed due to bad weather. The public is invited to attend her celebration Saturday and view the birthday girl and the decorations outside her enclosure.

The Ellen Trout Zoo is located at 402 Zoo Circle, Lufkin.

