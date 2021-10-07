Members of Lufkin community attend vigil for Legend Williamson

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friends, family, and members of the Lufkin community gathered this evening at the Henderson Expo Center to honor the life of Legend Williamson. People joined in unison for moments of prayer, reflection, and shared moments of connection, led by pastor Matt Comer.

“I wanted to just offer the truth of God’s word, because it’s in His word that gives us the answers to trials and tribulations of life,” said Comer.

10-year-old Legend died in a rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana over the weekend. He was part of the Texas Junior High Rodeo Region 5 group. His group members were in attendance, many wearing his rodeo number. Legend’s grandfather Larry Joiner says that he had the mind of a grown up, but also the big heart of a young boy.

“I know when I’d be out there in the pasture and a calf would die, one of the boys would be on the fender and they would be wanting to know how deep the hole was and if they could operate the bucket,” said Joiner. “Legend was crying because he didn’t want the baby to die.”

“He just impacted a lot of people and had a big influence on a lot of people even at a young age,” said Comer.

For Joiner and the family that Legend leaves behind, there is a purpose in his passing, where others may look to him as a symbol for how to live.

“Here I am 70 years old and here is a 10 year old that I am going to try and live up to and live like,’’ said Joiner. “It is no wonder that God has taken him and maybe to say ‘Hey, y’all live like Legend lived.’”

