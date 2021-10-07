East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Military suicides increased by 15% over a year, DOD says

Proactive advocate reaching out to local troops in bid to save lives
The Department of Defense revealed the number of military suicides jumped by 15% in the last...
The Department of Defense revealed the number of military suicides jumped by 15% in the last year, with the biggest spike within the Army and Marine Corps.(KOLN)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of Defense revealed the number of military suicides jumped by 15 percent in the last year, with the biggest spike within the Army and Marine Corps.

Miranda Briggs and her family have been through the unimaginable. Her husband, Army Ranger Garret Briggs, struggled with PTSD and took his own life back in 2018.

So, when she and her foundation, Fight the War Within, heard of the spike in active-duty suicides, they took the initiative and started speaking with as many troops as possible.

“You remember that by touching one life or impacting one life, can help so many other people that’re out there,” she said.

“We really see there’s a fear among active-duty service members across the board, especially those that have security clearances, they’re concerned that if they do reach out for help, it’ll damage their military career by coming forward.”

According to the Defense Department, the Army experienced a 20 percent increase in suicides while the Marine Corps experienced an increase of more than 30 percent. PTSD and financial issues are certainly strong factors, but Army Veterans and Texas A&M Central Texas Sociologist Jeffrey Yarvis believes the pandemic made a significant impact.

“The pandemic has fundamentally changed us in a lot of ways,” he said.

“It’s caused a lot of isolation and can influence unit cohesion, belongingness and togetherness. So, if you’re cut off from that family a little more, I think it makes things difficult.”

While it’s unclear what the Defense Department will do moving forward, Briggs says she and her foundation will do everything in their power to let our nation’s heroes know they’re not alone.

“We can’t rewind the clocks and bring service members like my husband back, but we can remember them by trying to help other people that are here and that’s how they live on.”

Any veteran or active-duty service member can find more resources with Fight the War Within, the VA, and the Veterans Crisis Line.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Shay locomotive has been on the campus of SFA for more than 50 years, but will now have a...
Shay locomotive pulls out from SFA headed to Michigan museum
Covid-19 outbreak
Nacogdoches County Jail continues to contend with COVID-19 outbreak
William Davis trial day 7
Murder trial Day 7: Daughter, surgeon testify on downturn, death of alleged Davis victim Ronald Clark
Members of Legend's Texas Junior High Rodeo Region 5 group gather in front of a sign outside...
Members of Lufkin community attend vigil for Legend Williamson
Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, was arrested for the criminal offense of criminal solicitation for...
Sheriff says undercover investigators derailed Henderson woman’s murder-for-hire plot