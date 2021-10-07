East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Son of alleged Davis victim testifies on father’s surgery, death

William Davis trial day 8
William Davis trial day 8((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.

William George Davis.
William George Davis.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

Steve Lafferty, the son of alleged Davis victim John Lafferty, took the stand Thursday.

Lafferty said his father had moved to Wood County and planned to work as a farmer. He said his dad had a heart attack and needed surgery. The surgery took place on Friday, June 16, 2017.

The family got a call early Saturday morning that something was wrong, there were complications. Lafferty died on June 25, 2017.

Dr. Benjamin Krog, an anesthesiologist at CHRISTUS, took the stand.

Krog said there was no signs of hypertension during Lafferty’s surgery, his blood pressure was in a safe range. Krog also said there was no sign of brain damage sustained during surgery.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: More sunshine today
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?
The Shay locomotive has been on the campus of SFA for more than 50 years, but will now have a...
Shay locomotive pulls out from SFA headed to Michigan museum
Covid-19 outbreak
Nacogdoches County Jail continues to contend with COVID-19 outbreak