Nacogdoches County Jail continues to contend with COVID-19 outbreak

By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Jails statewide are dealing with overcrowded conditions during a COVID-19 pandemic.

Deep East Texas is no exception.

COVID-19 is spreading at the John R. Lightfoot Law Enforcement Center in Nacogdoches.

“About two and a half weeks ago we got our first confirmed case in the jail,” shared Sheriff Jason Bridges. “Since then, it has escalated some. We are up to 49 known confirmed cases in the jail.”

Infusions are offered to those who want them. Once diagnosed and treated inmates return to the dorm to get well.

“If you have somebody that’s positive inside of a dorm, obviously they have already exposed people in that dorm,” explained Bridges. “So, what we do we treat them like a household.”

Attorney Sean Hightower exits a jail holding 300 inmates. He uses Zoom to meet most clients. At times, face to face meetings are necessary.

“I do take as many precautions as I can while I’m here. Monitor temperature obviously,” said Hightower. “And then sanitizing the truck. That’s where I was heading to when I met you here.”

Hightower, who also serves on a hospital board, confirms inmates are receiving medical attention.

While down a vocational nurse, Bridges says there is adequate medical staff providing treatment.

A shortage of jailers is the bigger problem.

“We’re over 10 positions down in jail staff. And it’s hurt us,” said Bridges.

Off duty deputies are authorized to work to keep the jail in compliance with state standards.

Currently Nacogdoches County has 12 inmates in Jasper County. Four are in San Augustine County.

According to Sheriff Bridges it’s becoming increasingly difficult to make inmate placements.

Jails statewide are facing a staffing crisis and COVID-19 cases.

