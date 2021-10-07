Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine through Saturday with mild mornings and very warm afternoons...nearing 90 degrees each day. High/Thin Clouds are expected through the day on Saturday but the sun should shine through. A cold front will try to move into the Northern sections of East Texas late on Sunday which may allow for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to occur late on Sunday evening/night over the northern 1/2 of East Texas. There is a slight chance for a few of these storms to become several along the I-30 corridor. We will monitor this closely over the next few days. The front will quickly retreat as a warm front on Monday dropping our rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. A few more are possible late on Wednesday as another cold front is expected next Thursday. More to come on these fronts. Wind will begin to increase as we head into the weekend as well, generally out of the south and southwest. Have a great Wednesday, East Texas.

