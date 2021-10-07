Player Spotlight: Legacy’s Jamarion Miller racing to school rushing record

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Legacy football team is back on track after a win over skyline last week, and it’s thanks in part to the example set by star running back Jamarrion Miller.

“It was kind of tough to start this year off, but you know for me being a leader you know I have to bring everybody up, get everybody in the right track,” Miller said.

Aside from being an outgoing and personable individual, miller is also a high profile recruit to Texas. He has remained focused on blocking out the distractions since the decision, but that hasn’t stopped coach Joe Willis’s phone from ringing off the hook.

“Everyone of those coaches love him, and even though he’s committed to Texas,” Willis said, “There’s a lot of them who still call me about him because obviously he’s one of the best running backs in the country and really one of the best football players in the country.”

Miller rushed for over 200 yards against skyline last week and recently became only the second player at Legacy to surpass 4,000 yards. He will likely leave the school as it’s all-time leading rusher, a record that is a personal goal of his for the remainder of his time in a red raider uniform.

“I am really focusing on preparing myself, getting myself better and better for me to beat that number one spot in leading rushing yards,” Miller said.

Miller and his Legacy teammates will host state ranked Rockwall Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.