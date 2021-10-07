Police: Slain Instagram star’s husband kills self in Florida

East Texas Now Business Break
Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals say the husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities showed up to arrest him in connection with his wife’s death last year in Texas.

Houston, Texas police held a news conference Wednesday saying there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida home when Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey.

Police say the man shot himself inside the home after learning law enforcement had arrived. Authorities said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following touting beauty and health care products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

