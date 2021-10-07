East Texas Now Business Break
Shay locomotive pulls out from SFA

By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It is the end of an era spanning nearly fifty years: the Shay locomotive outside of the Stephen F. Austin forestry building has pulled out for the last time.

A huge crane carefully lifted the 59,000-pound Shay locomotive onto a transport truck. The 114-year-old hauler of East Texas timber has been parked outside the SFA forestry building since 1970.

Tonight, it’s on its way to a new home in Harbor Springs, Michigan to the Shay Locomotive Museum.

Dr. Hans Williams, dean of SFA’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture said the historic foundation up north is very grateful for the SFA donation.

“We’re going to work with Harbor Springs. They’ve been very cooperative. Very grateful for this donation. They’re very excited up there. And so, we’re going to work with them and kind of keep track of the restoration. They predict it’s going to take about two years to restore.”

The Angelina County lumber company log car is the next to get a new home. It will be housed at the Southern Forest Heritage Museum in Long Leaf, Louisiana.

