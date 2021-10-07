East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today looks like another sunny and warm day today as highs are expected to reach into the upper 80s with a calm southwesterly wind. No rain in the forecast for the rest of the work work and even most of the weekend which means temperatures are going to continue their gradual warming trend, placing highs back into the lower 90s by tomorrow and keeping them there until our next cold front arrives late Sunday/early Monday. For the first time in quite a while, it looks like this front could bring a few strong to severe storms to areas north of I-20 Sunday evening into Sunday night so please keep this on your radar and continue to check in for more updates to the forecast. As we get a little closer to Sunday, we’ll have a much better idea as to exactly when our round of storms will run through, and just what they might bring. Behind the cold front conditions will cool off some with highs dropping back into the middle 80s Monday afternoon before warming back into the upper 80s by Tuesday. Thankfully cold front number two is set to arrive on Wednesday which will bring around round of rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

