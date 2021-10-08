TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This supper idea has it all: Beef, spices, cheese, rice....and it can come together in under 15 minutes!

Beefy Tex-Mex skillet by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound of ground beef (or turkey, if you prefer)

3 cloves garlic, minced, or 2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 onion, diced, or a tablespoon of onion powder

2 packages Ben’s pre-cooked basmati rice (in the orange envelope)

1 (10-ounce can) Ro*Tel® Mild Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

10 ounce package corn kernels, frozen

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1/2 cup shredded Fiesta blend cheese

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Tortilla chips and sour cream for topping, or other things you’d like to add.

Method:

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, brown the meat and onion together. Then add the Rotel, corn and rice, stirring well. Add the spices and roasted red peppers, and stir.

When thoroughly heated through, add the cheese and stir in.

Serve in individual bowls and top with more cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, etc.

Enjoy!

