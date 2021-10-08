East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease on Thursday

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Deep East Texas decreased by nearly 20 on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 91 people were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday in Trauma Service Area H, which serves the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas. That’s a decrease of 18 from the day before.

Additionally, Texas DSHS reported that 19 ICU beds were open in Area H, up 11 from the day before.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand
Justin Berezi, 23, of Houston
2 men arrested in Nacogdoches County suspected of trafficking teen
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase
Members of Legend's Texas Junior High Rodeo Region 5 group gather in front of a sign outside...
Members of Lufkin community attend vigil for Legend Williamson

Latest News

Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton
Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton discuss child vaccine approval, appropriate dosage, more
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 17,772 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton
Dr. Ed Dominguez and OB/GYN Dr. Theresa Patton discuss child vaccine approval, appropriate dosage, m
Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center
Suspect, victims identified from Lufkin officer-involved shooting