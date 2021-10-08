East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Floydada pumpkin producers yield quality crop despite challenges

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday, thousands will flock to Floydada, the pumpkin capital of the USA, to celebrate “Punkin’ Days.” Tim Assiter of Assiter Punkin Ranch says there’s a pumpkin shortage in some areas of the country because of weather. That, plus more people trying to get out and do fun things with the family, are driving up demand.

“We started shipping pumpkins actually in August and there is still huge demand. We’re still shipping out semi loads,” Assiter said.

Despite a challenging season, producers say this season yielded a quality crop. Lindsey Pyle, an office manager at Pumpkin Pyle, says cooler temperatures throughout the summer helped keep quality up.

“We’ve just been blessed by great weather through the month of September. And so, it’s just been, our overall quality has been really good this year due to great weather during harvest,” Pyle said.

While the rainy weather is good for the soil, it’s also good for bugs and worms, harming the crops. Assiter says those weren’t the only challenges.

“Labor, boxes, pallets, trucks, everything has been an issue. The only thing that hasn’t been an issue is how good the pumpkins are,” Assiter said.

Between the producers’ daily operations and the revenue that comes in from the “Punkin’ Days” festival, the pumpkin puts Floydada on the map. For the 34th annual event, there’ll be more vendors and new activities, like axe-throwing and pumpkin golf.

“We’re going to be adding a lot. So, I anticipate this being the biggest event by far. There’s been a huge jump this year,” Chamber of Commerce manager Kourtney Debock said.

“We’re going to see a lot of smiling kids this weekend and throughout this Halloween and fall season because we’re going to put a smile on their faces with the Floydada pumpkin,” Assiter said.

Punkin’ Days kicks off Saturday morning with a full day of fun. You can support 125 vendors, play cornhole, watch team roping and catch a live concert that night.

Find the full list of events here: https://www.floydadachamber.org/punkindays

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Scene of shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin police officer shoots gunman in hand
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Now former police chief, Kody Stephens
Indictments, misplaced patrol unit among reasons for Grapeland police chief’s termination
Justin Berezi, 23, of Houston
2 men arrested in Nacogdoches County suspected of trafficking teen

Latest News

Fire causes setback for local horse rescue
Fire causes setback for Central Texas horse rescue
Walker’s potential hiring was under scrutiny for almost a year, especially by the Commissioners...
New Angelina County road engineer ready to get to work
Midway Restaurant Supply
Supply chain shortages impact businesses in East Texas, nationwide
Extreme Weather And Harvest Season
East Texas farmers feeling effects of weather extremes
William Davis Trial Day 8
MURDER TRIAL DAY 8: Daughter of alleged Davis victim says father now requires care for everyday thin