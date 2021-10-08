Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another mostly sunny and warm day as highs are expected to range in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South to southwesterly winds will be breezy at times, blowing at around 5 to 15 mph this afternoon, but should taper off as we head into the evening hours. Our skies will remain clear this evening so there area no weather worries for any East Texas high school football games! Temperatures will be warm in the middle 80s at kick off but should cool into the the middle 70s by the time the final whistle blows. Saturday will be a very similar day, with mornings starting off in the middle 60s before temps quickly warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Warm conditions prevail again for our Sunday, but clouds will increase by the afternoon and a few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances really ramp up by Sunday night as our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas. A line of strong storms will develop along this front Sunday afternoon in North Texas/Southern Oklahoma and will advance toward East Texas throughout the evening and overnight hours. This line of storms should begin to move into East Texas after midnight on Monday and will persist throughout the pre-dawn morning hours. Due to the timing of this system, the line of storms should begin to weaken as they start to push into East Texas so a widespread severe event is not looking very likely at this time. Instead, we will likely see a few strong storms along and ahead of the cold front with an isolated severe threat of damaging winds and quarter to half dollar sized hail at times for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds could also pose a bit of a hazard on roadways by sunrise on Monday morning, so we ask that you remain weather alert throughout the weekend and check for more updates to the forecast. Limited rain chances persist into Tuesday before more widespread showers and storms become possible on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front slowly moves into the area. We are keeping a close eye on the severe set up for Sunday night into Monday morning. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

