Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-8-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-8-21
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are mild again this morning with fair skies.  Expect sunny and warm conditions this afternoon with a bit of a southerly breeze.  Temperatures will reach the lower 90s across East Texas today.  More sunshine and warm and humid tomorrow with clouds gradually increasing on Sunday.  There is only a slight chance for rain on Sunday but the chance increases to become likely Sunday night into early Monday morning along a weak cold front.  A few thunderstorms could be heavy, especially in far northern counties of East Texas.  Rain will end from north to south during the day Monday, but the weather pattern will be much more active next week with more rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

