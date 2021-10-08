MURDER TRIAL DAY 9: Night nurse said Davis in room during ‘significant event’ led to patient becoming unresponsive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prosecution presented more witness testimony Friday in the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

11:46 a.m. The prosecution called their next witness, Korde Smith, who was assigned as Pamela Henderson’s nightside nurse. Smith said Henderson was doing well on the Nov. 29, 2017, sitting up in bed and using her iPad.

Smith said her heart rate and blood pressure were good leading up to midnight. Smith described a “significant event” happened around midnight Nov. 30, 2017 when she had significantly high blood pressure.

Smith says William Davis was in the room when he entered and he asked Davis “is that a real blood pressure?” Henderson wasn’t responding, Smith says both men flushed the arterial line at 1:37 a.m. Henderson begins a CT scan in an attempt to diagnose the cause. There was a sense of “tension” on the floor because at that point, multiple heart surgery patients went from neurologically intact to unresponsive.

Smith was interviewed by the police in early 2018, saying he was nervous, unsure of why he was being questionedand worried his license could be in jeopardy.

10:30 a.m. The prosecution called the next witness, Katherine Atkinson, who was assigned to Pamela Henderson as her daytime nurse. Atkinson says Henderson was doing well on Nov. 29, 2017 saying she was able to squeeze Atkinson’s hand. Atkinson told Henderson’s husband that he could go home the night of Nov. 29 and said she expected Henderson to be fine.

9:25 a.m. Anesthesiologist Dr. Lowe said during Pamela Henderson’s heart surgery on Nov. 27, 2017, her blood pressure dropped when she was being moved to the CVICU after surgery.

Lowe’s testimony said doctor’s administered medications and her blood pressure rose too high, so they lowered it back down. Troubles remained and doctors began chest compressions. Her body wasn’t circulating blood fast enough, according to Lowe. She responded well to CPR and Lowe says any air that entered her heart during surgery would have been gone by the time of her unexpected downturn that happened on Nov. 30, 2018 in the early morning hours Henderson survived the trauma.

9:09 a.m. Robert Graham, custodian of records for CHRISTUS, was questioned regarding security cameras on the CVICU floor. In 2017, security cameras were on each end of the floor.

The next witness called Dr. Christopher Lowe, a CHRISTUS anesthesiologist. Lowe was the anesthesiologist for the alleged victim Pamela Henderson’s surgery.

