NY Jets resign former ‘Jack John Franklin-Myers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In just fours games under the new Jets coaching staff, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has impressed and become a headache for quarterbacks.

Because of that, first year Jets head coach Robert Saleh and his staff worked to get JFM resigned to a bigger deal. The deal is signed and done ahead of the team’s game in London this weekend against the Falcons.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport the deal is a 4-year, $55 million deal that includes $30.2 million in guarantees.

“When we got in here we didn’t know anything about JFM,” Saleh said Friday morning. “We felt like he could really take off and be a great fit for our system and what we ask out of our defensive line. He has done nothing but work, work, work. He has been a tremendous leader and you see his play on the field. He is dominant”

According to the release by the Jets, among players with at least 250 pass rushing snaps from an interior defensive line position, Franklin-Myers’ 11.7% QB pressure rate ranks sixth in the league. He is also among the top 10 players in interior pressure percentage, joining Rams DT Aaron Donald as the only two of the 10 with at least 10 QB pressures when rushing from an edge position.

Franklin-Myers was drafted out of SFA by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and played for the team in their Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots. He was the only Ram to sack Tom Brady in the game. After he was released by the Rams, Franklin-Myers was picked up by the Jets off of waivers.

