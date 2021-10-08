SNEAK PEEK- Find out what’s new at the Texas Renaissnace Festival

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - Hear ye hear ye, the Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 47th season starting on Saturday!

The nation’s largest renaissance festival is not only opening the gates on a new season but on new attractions and areas.

The newest area to join the kingdom is “Del Lago,” which is located near the jousting arena. In this new area, lords and ladies can enjoy new shops, dining options, and even a Texas wine tasting on the lake at Odin’s Table.

Another tasting new to the kingdom is the “Royal Scotch or Royal Bourbon & Rum Tastings,” which the Texas Renaissance Festival says is an experience fit for a king. Tastings begin at 10 a.m. each day and start on the hour.

If you are feeling more adventurous, escape rooms have been added in a newly renovated building in the enchanted knoll portion of the Kingdom. The room themes include “Airy Botter & The Sorcery School Headmaster’s Office, Airy Botter & The Alchemist’s Lab, The Pirates’ Dilemma, and The King’s Guard,” according to the Texas Renaissance Festival.

A giant rocking horse ride has been added as well and like all the rides in the kingdom, it is human-powered.

Click here to learn more about all the new attractions coming to the festival.

Yes, The Texas Renaissance Festival is family-friendly. We have worked over the past decade to make sure The Kingdom is... Posted by Texas Renaissance Festival on Thursday, September 30, 2021

In regard to safety, Cory Brock, Texas Renaissance Festival Director of Marketing, says the festival does have safety protocols in place.

“All festival participants (TRF Employees, Contracted Vendors, Employees of Vendors and Performers) will be required to supply proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or are required to be tested weekly ahead of festival celebrations. Proof of vaccination or an approved exemption form in combination with weekly negative tests will be required,” says Brock.

The festival will also be providing free Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the gate for patrons if they would like to get vaccinated. COVID-19 tests will also be available.

The festival will run Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9 through Nov. 28. Each weekend of the festival will be a different theme. Click here to learn about each weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.