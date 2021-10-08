East Texas Now Business Break
Warmer temps expected tonight at games

Red Zone forecast
Red Zone forecast(KLTV/KTRE)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is tonight’s First Alert Forecast for the RED ZONE.

Clear skies, light southerly wind and warm temperatures are expected for this evening’s games. no rain is expected, but it will likely be a bit more humid than it has been lately. Temperatures should start out in the lower 80s at Kick-Off, dropping into the middle 70s by the final whistle. Enjoy. Good Luck to all!!!

