Baylor dominates West Virginia in bounce-back win

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor started off strong, scoring on the second play of the game, and did not stop there.

The Bears had 21 points on the board just nine minutes into the first quarter.

Tyquan Thornton was a main target for Gerry Bohanon with four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns about half way through the second quarter.

Bohanon had a phenomenal game under center for the Bears, throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

Star linebacker Terrel Bernard returned from injury this week and made his presence known.

Bernard had nine solo tackles, a sack, and a tackle-for-loss.

Baylor was able to put together four good quarters of football, coming away with a 45 to 20 win.

Baylor will host #10 BYU next weekend, with kickoff set for 2:30pm Saturday.

