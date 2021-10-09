East Texas Now Business Break
Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson

Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson
Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson((Source: KTRE))
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - 70 big rig trucks lined up on the side of US 59 and College Street in Lufkin for the memorial service of 10-year-old Legend Williamson.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at the United Pentecostal Campground Tabernacle.

Legend died in a freak accident at a rodeo in Louisiana, when his horse had either a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on him.

RELATED: Members of Lufkin community attend vigil for Legend Williamson

