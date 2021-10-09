East Texas Now Business Break
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.

She was last seen leaving her barracks on post around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7. According to officials, Sewell’s unit reported that she did not come to work on Oct. 7, and no one has been able to reach her, including her family and law enforcement.

Sewell does not own a vehicle, and the initial investigation shows she left on her own accord, for unknown reasons.

Sewell is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to her location or why she went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.

