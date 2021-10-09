Historic marker placed in downtown Nacogdoches to honor 32 residents that fought in the War of 1812

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In the heart downtown Nacogdoches, one can now spot a marker on the general mercantile and old string shop. Members of the John S Roberts chapter of the Texas State Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 wanted to honor the 32 veterans who fought in the War of 1812 and made Nacogdoches their home. Linda Cysk, historical marker chairman, said the location of the marker is strategic.

“We chose the building of the old time string shop on the plaza principle in downtown Nacogdoches because it is the site of the residence of john s. Roberts who is the namesake of our chapter and who is a veteran of the war of 1812, specifically fought in the battle of New Orleans,” Cysk said.

The building is one of downtown’s least altered historic storefronts. Cysk said the store has kept its’ historical integrity, which makes it a perfect place for the marker.

“This is the first for Nacogdoches honoring the veterans of the War of 1812 who made Nacogdoches their home. All of these men were leaders within the community and served with great patriotism.”

The marker took over three years to get to Nacogdoches, which made Saturday an occasion for celebration.

“These men provided loyal service to the state of Texas in it’s fight for independence and were vital in the settlement of the whole east Texas area,” Cysk said.

