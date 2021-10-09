East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase
Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson
Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson
Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center
Suspect, victims identified from Lufkin officer-involved shooting
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
FBI, Homeland Security, Texas EquuSearch join search for missing Grimes County boy
Justin Berezi, 23, of Houston
2 men arrested in Nacogdoches County suspected of trafficking teen

Latest News

A taker truck hauling propylene gas rolled over as it turned onto the eastbound ramp for Loop 7...
City of Athens blocks roads, evacuates residents after gas tanker truck rolls over on loop
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-9-21
Saturday Weather Trivia