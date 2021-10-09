East Texas Now Business Break
Mark in Texas History: Roseland Plantation Home in Van Zandt County

The Roseland Plantation Home is located in the southeast part of Van Zandt County. (Source:...
The Roseland Plantation Home is located in the southeast part of Van Zandt County.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Roseland Plantation Home has had its share of rumors and urban legends but it is still standing strong. It’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.

The Roseland Plantation Home is located five miles east of Edom in the southeast part of Van Zandt County. Burwell Hambrick moved to Texas from Virginia in 1852 and bought the 3,000-acres surrounding the home. The home was built in 1854.

The house is located halfway between Dallas and Shreveport and served at times as a stagecoach stop and change station for horses. After the Civil War, Hambrick deeded much of the property to his former slaves and part of the land became the foundation for the Red Land High School and community.

The house went through a couple of changes in ownership until 1954 when the wife of a Tyler oilman bought it and had it restored. The Texas Historical Commission placed a marker on the site in 1966. It was the first in the state for restoration.

Today the home is used as a business. You can pay for tours or for groups to come and enjoy tea.

The house is located on US 64, just west of the Smith County line.

