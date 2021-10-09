Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Quiet and very warm through Sunday. Lows in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 90s. Just after midnight on Sunday, there is a chance for isolated strong/severe thunderstorms. As a weak cold front moves into the northwestern sections of East Texas very early on Monday morning, there is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to occur, generally north of Interstate 20 and more likely along I-30. This is expected to begin after midnight on Sunday, move into the NW sections and Northern sections of East Texas through the pre-dawn hours. Beyond that, just a few isolated thundershowers...non-severe are possible. Gusty winds over 60 mph, some large hail, over 1.00″ in diameter and even an isolated tornado will be possible. There is an Enhanced Risk (30%) chance along I-30 and a Slight Risk (15%) along and north of I-20. We are not expecting any Flooding Risks with this system, but some heavy rainfall will be possible. Please remain alert early on Monday Morning for this threat for severe storms. The cold front should retreat as a warm front on Tuesday keeping chances for rain in the forecast. As we await another cold front for Thursday, rain chances likely to continue, but only showers with an isolated thundershowers possible. The front may become stationary over our area on Thursday/Friday keeping our chances for showers/thundershowers in the forecast. Nice to see rain in the forecast...just hope the severe stuff remains weak. Have a great weekend.

