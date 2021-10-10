East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found on pump number 3(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to Lufkin Police Department, a card skimmer was found Wednesday on gas pump number three at the Big’s convenience store on 1910 North Timberland Drive. The device was found by a fuel maintenance man that was cleaning the pumps.

Skimming is an illegal practice used by identity thieves to capture credit card information from a cardholder. The fuel pump that was compromised is diesel-only and was the only pump found to have a skimmer. Right now, there’s no way to know how long the skimmer had been in place.

Police say if you or someone you know used pump three at the Big’s location you should check your bank statements for any suspicious activity these past few months.

Police say one way to be proactive against card skimmers is to check the security tape on the gas pump. If it’s been tampered with, alert employees immediately, and don’t use that pump.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made. Police say another way to avoid potential card skimmers is to pay inside.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson
Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center
Suspect, victims identified from Lufkin officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Members of the John S Roberts chapter of the Texas State Society of the United States Daughters...
Historic marker placed in downtown Nacogdoches to honor 32 residents that fought in the War of 1812
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop