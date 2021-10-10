Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was another warm and breezy day as highs warmed into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees areawide. Most of us remained dry this afternoon but rain chances are expected to really ramp up tonight as our next cold front will begin to push through East Texas. A line of strong storms has already developed along this front earlier this evening in North Texas/Southern Oklahoma and will push into our area throughout the very late evening and overnight hours. This line of storms should begin to move into East Texas around midnight and will persist throughout the pre-dawn morning hours tomorrow. Due to the timing of this system, the line of storms should begin to weaken as they start to push into East Texas so a widespread severe event is not looking very likely at this time. Instead, we will likely see a few strong storms along and ahead of the cold front with the main severe threat being damaging winds and quarter to golf ball sized hail at times for areas mainly along and north of I-20. A quick spin-up tornado is always possible when dealing with a line of storms, but the overall tornado threat is still fairly low for our area. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds could also pose a bit of a hazard on roadways by sunrise on Monday morning for some, so we ask that you remain weather alert tonight and early tomorrow morning. Our cold front will stall to our south by Monday afternoon and will lift back north through East Texas as a warm front on Tuesday, returning our breezy southerly winds and will allow for a gradual warming trend to place our highs in the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday. We will see another cold front begin to move into North Texas Wednesday afternoon and will be close enough to feed some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for both Wednesday and Thursday. This second front will finally push through ETX by next Friday, finally pushing the rain and storms out of the area by Friday night. Sunny and cooler temperatures will return by next weekend as mornings are expected to start off in the 50s with pleasant highs in the 70s for both next Saturday and Sunday. Folks, please remain weather alert tonight and keep those phones charged. We will keep you updated with the latest and will be watching Live Doppler Radar very closely.

