East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s today. Very low rain chances with us through the day and into the afternoon before strong to severe storms roll through tonight and overnight. For the evening, temperatures will be int he 70s and 80s for us as storms fire up to our west. The greatest risk for severe weather is in Oklahoma; however, East Texas is included in Enhanced (Level 3/5), Slight (2/5), and Marginal (1/5) Risks as well. Threats for East Texas include damaging winds up to 70mph, up to quarter size hail, and isolated tornadoes. You’ll need to remain weather alert this evening as we wait for these storms to approach.

Through the overnight hours, make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. Your smart phone and NOAA weather radio are two great resources, but only work if you’ve set them up and they’re set to make an alarm to wake you up if needed. An outdoor warning siren is not meant to wake you in your sleep. By the time we get to sunrise tomorrow morning, storms should be ending for East Texas and most of tomorrow looks like a dry day with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances return for Tuesday, but I’m not expecting anything impressive, by Wednesday better rain chances show up and stick around through the remainder of the work week. Highs after today will generally be above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson
Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase
Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center
Suspect, victims identified from Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-10-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-9-21
Saturday Weather Trivia