Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis

Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West Facebook page)(Allen West Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Allen West, a Republican candidate for Texas governor, is suspending all in-person events because he has been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

According to a post on Allen West’s Facebook page, Dr. Angela West, his wife, has been diagnosed with COVID -19. The post also said while Angela West received a COVID vaccine, Allen West did not.

“LTC West has publicly stated he supports individual choice and this is reflected in his own family,” the Facebook post stated. “Both are wished a speedy recovery, as are others dealing with this issue.”

Allen West said his wife tested positive for COVID on Friday and that they have both completed monoclonal antibody therapy.

In a later post, Allen West thanked everyone who has been praying for him and his wife.

“There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89, and they should be at 95,” Allen West said in the post. “My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

According to his online campaign schedule, Allen West was supposed to attend a campaign event in Van Zandt County tonight.

