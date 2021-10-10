Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Allen West, a Republican candidate for Texas governor, is suspending all in-person events because he has been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

According to a post on Allen West’s Facebook page, Dr. Angela West, his wife, has been diagnosed with COVID -19. The post also said while Angela West received a COVID vaccine, Allen West did not.

“LTC West has publicly stated he supports individual choice and this is reflected in his own family,” the Facebook post stated. “Both are wished a speedy recovery, as are others dealing with this issue.”

Allen West said his wife tested positive for COVID on Friday and that they have both completed monoclonal antibody therapy.

In a later post, Allen West thanked everyone who has been praying for him and his wife.

“There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89, and they should be at 95,” Allen West said in the post. “My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and... Posted by Allen West on Saturday, October 9, 2021

According to his online campaign schedule, Allen West was supposed to attend a campaign event in Van Zandt County tonight.

