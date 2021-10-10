East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: DSHS launching statewide vaccination education campaign

DSHS is launching a new statewide COVID education campaign today to encourage families and...
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Department of State Health Services is launching a new statewide COVID education campaign today to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and the community.

DSHS will hold outdoor pop-up events at 18 Walmart locations across the state this month, and the Walmart located at 450 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler is among those locations. Today’s popup event will continue until 4 p.m.

DSHS officials hope to talk with parents and families about the importance of vaccination, especially as the Delta variant spreads more widely in Texas. The Walmart events will feature a 16-foot video wall showing vaccine facts and messages from local spokespeople along with other family-friendly attractions like a “Take the Shot” basketball game.

DSHS’ new campaign’s pop-up events in October will focus on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower, along with urban ZIP codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents.

