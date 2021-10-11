Cole Art Center aims to thrive despite recent setbacks in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Ed and Gwen Cole Art Center in downtown Nacogdoches has been without a gallery coordinator for a year.

The community rallied and now the Cole Center has a promising future....for the time being.

On a prominent Main Street corner sits the legacy of Ed and Gwen Cole.

The couple’s wishes came to an abrupt halt when SFA cut from the budget a full time gallery director.

Chris Talbot, director of SFA School of Art found himself as the mediator.

“What I was told was the further away from student instruction that any position at the university has the more vulnerable that position would be.”

Talbot negotiated. He brought in SFA Master graduate Erik Ordaz, a native of Mexico, as a visiting lecturer. And the SFA Friends of the Visual Arts raised the ceramic artist’s salary as exhibition coordinator for at least a year.

“And now with this new position, which I say is a different challenge, makes me excited and thankful for everyone that has come together in support of me. Supporting the arts,” said Ordaz.

Ordaz will seek national and international shows and teach as a commitment to donors, students, and a community.

On Saturday he will meet his public at the popular 12 x 12 Art Party and Auction.

“We have close to 90 pieces of art,” said Ordaz.

The silent auction is an SFA Friends of the Visual Arts project.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers for scholarships for students,” said SFA Friends of the Visual Arts vice-president Lilly Phou.

But this year the event launches a new chapter in the legacy of the Ed and Gwen Cole Art Center.

You can visit the Cole Art Center Tuesday thru Saturday.

Also, the SFA Friends of the Visual Arts can keep art patrons up on the latest exhibits on its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/friendsofvisualarts

