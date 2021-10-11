First Alert: Warm, southerly winds will bring back the clouds, humidity

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The early morning storms have given way to a sunny, pleasant October day in the Piney Woods.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and mild with lows dropping into the middle 60′s.

The same storm system that brought in the storms and a weak cold front will back up as a warm front on Tuesday. This will quickly bring back the warmth and humidity as winds become breezy, shifting back to the south. Look for daytime highs on Tuesday to top out in the upper 80′s, leading to the return of more unseasonably warm weather to East Texas.

We will stay under mostly cloudy skies to go along with warm, humid, and windy conditions throughout much of this week as the rain chance remains a meager, 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our rain odds will go up to 40% on Thursday and Friday as the storm track shifts a bit closer to our region.

We are on track to receive our strongest cold front of the fall season this Friday. This frontal passage will usher in much cooler, drier, and refreshing air just in time for the weekend.

With cool, breezy, northerly winds coming in behind the cold front, we will be in store for some fantastic weather this weekend and early next week as high pressure dominates our weather landscape.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.