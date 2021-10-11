Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities with Fort Hood report Pfc. Jennifer Sewell has been found safe. Sewell was reported missing Saturday evening.

She was last seen leaving her barracks around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 and no one heard from her since.

Now, she is said to be accounted for and with extended family. Leadership with her chain of command spoke to Sewell’s family around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 and confirmed her safety.

Authorities are now working to ensure Sewell has access to resources to make sure she can make a safe return to Fort Hood.

“Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood,” Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, said in a news release.

No other information has been made available at this time.

