Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Jones Lake
Jones Lake((Source: KTRE))
By Caleb Beames and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The majority of the algae in Jones Lake has been removed.

The City of Lufkin has been working on a restoration project of the lake to help remove the algae. The project is still several weeks from being finished. There is ongoing water treatment that should kill off the remaining algae on the edge of the lake.

According to City Councilmember Robert Shankle, two aerators are still set to be installed in the lake. The aerators will help circulate the oxygen and keep the water circulating. Tilapia still need to be stocked for the upcoming year, which will also help keep the algae down.

Shankle said the project is still several weeks out from being finished.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

