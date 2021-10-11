East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers and thunderstorms continue to move out of the area this midday. This afternoon, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Generally warmer to the south. The cold front that brought us these storms continues to move east and will clear East Texas later today, with only portions of Deep East Texas still ahead of the front. We’ll stay dry through the rest of today, but showers and storms return tomorrow. Only a 30% for Tuesday, but up to a 40% and 60% for Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical Storm Pamela off the west coast of Mexico will come ashore as a hurricane later this week and move NE through Mexico and into Texas.

No longer a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it reaches Texas, but Pamela will bring a good soaking still, especially for our friends in Central and North Texas. Our northwestern counties have the best rain chances this week and will see the greatest rainfall totals. An additional 2.5″ will be possible for some over the next seven days, on top of the half an inch or so some of us received last night. For simplicity, we’ll say when this week is all said and done, some of us may receive approx. 3″. Hopefully, that will help improve our Drought Conditions and maybe see some of the current burn bans lifted. As of this morning, Henderson, Houston, and Rusk counties remain under burn bans.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-11-21