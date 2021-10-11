Monday’s Weather: Clearing skies today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain is ending and moving out of East Texas this morning. Expect skies to clear and the rest of the day looks nice. Sunny and breezy at times this afternoon with northwest winds. The front that has moved through East Texas today will retreat back to the north as a warm front tomorrow. Expect more clouds tomorrow and a chance for some scattered showers. Another storm system slowly moves into the region by midweek with rain chances increasing Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front on Friday sweeps the rain out of the area and cools things down just in time for a beautiful weekend ahead.

