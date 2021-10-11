East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.(Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million in marijuana.

About 770 pounds of high-grade pot were found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida, last week.

In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff’s office is now looking for the “rightful owner” to come forward.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is urging them to contact his narcotics department. He jokes they will get an “all expenses paid staycation.”

To be clear, he’s talking about jail, because 770 pounds is way more than the 20-gram dividing line between a misdemeanor and a felony in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson
Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
7.9 Million Dollar Property
$7.9 million Lufkin property offers exotic animals with purchase

Latest News

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says
A 6-year-old girl from Georgia has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Sunday.
Amber Alert canceled, child found safe in Georgia
According to Lufkin Police Department, a card skimmer was found Wednesday on gas pump number...
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin