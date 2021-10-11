East Texas Now Business Break
Sinkhole in Texarkana ‘big enough to swallow a car’ causes traffic headache for drivers

There's a sinkhole under the road on W 7th Street at Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas.
There's a sinkhole under the road on W 7th Street at Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A sinkhole in Texarkana has been causing an inconvenience for area drivers.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it’s working together with the city to pinpoint the cause of the sinkhole, which is on Highway 67 between Pine and Olive streets. TxDOT says lanes were blocked Saturday night for the safety of the public.

Crews with TxDOT have determined the outside lane is safe for travel.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department posted on Facebook Oct. 9, saying while it doesn’t look like much from above, the sinkhole is two lanes wide and is large enough to swallow a car.

Once the cause is determined, work will begin to repair the sinkhole.

