East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TxDOT kicks off Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With football season officially underway, TxDOT wants to kick off its statewide Drive Sober, No Regrets Campaign to encourage fans to celebrate responsibly.

Last year, there were 963 DUI alcohol related fatalities in our state, this means on average a person in Texas died every nine hours as a result of a crash involving alcohol.

As a way to reduce the statistics, TXDOT is launching its campaign which seeks to share the stories of others who have been affected by a DUI related accident.

Txdot believes that DUI crashes are 100 percent preventable when drivers who have been drinking find a sober ride home.

To find out more about the campaign, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Trucks line Lufkin street in tribute to Legend Williamson
Big rig trucks line Lufkin street to pay tribute to Legend Williamson
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis

Latest News

Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Milton Affidavit
Milton Affidavit