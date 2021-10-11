East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Cole Art Center still thriving despite recent setbacks in Nacogdoches

The Cole Art Center is still thriving despite fears it might diminish due to several setbacks.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardized the future of the Cole Art Center in Nacogdoches, but recent activity has shown that there’s still plenty of life left in the gallery.

The center has a new director, the popular 12x12 art show and auction is Saturday and the gallery is open to the public thru regular business hours.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke to several people about the Cole Art Center’s recent history, community support and what to expect in the gallery’s future.

This year’s 12 X 12 Art Party is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. For two weeks leading up to the party, silent bidding on artwork will take place.

