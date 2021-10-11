WTI crude to close above $80 for the first time in seven years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The price of natural gas continues to rise.

On Monday, WTI crude was on track to finish above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years. It last closed above $80 on October 31, 2014.

This rise is being seen at the pumps, where gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months.

AAA reports the average price for unleaded is $3.27 a gallon, up seven cents in the past week alone.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.