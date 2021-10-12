East Texas Now Business Break
Beckville Bearcats claw way into latest Top 10

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The race to be in the Top 10 is tightening up with plenty of teams having a case for one of the spots. Beckville joined the group this week and it is tough to argue they should not have been there before. At 7-0, the team is creating a case for a top contender spot in 2A. Lindale could return soon if they keep up their winning ways.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 5-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage put up their best scoring performance to open district play with a 64-19 win over Center. The team will be tested against Jasper this week, giving up an average of 7.6 ppg.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 5-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson opened district play with a 51-0 win over rival Garrison in the Battle of the Attoyac. It was their fourth straight win over the Bulldogs. This week Timpson travels to San Augustine.

3. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 4/ Record 5-2/ Last Week: 3)

Despite losing, Longview holds on to the number 3 spot in the rankings. Their loss to No.3 Highland Park was close, 21-16. The Lobos two losses have come to top 5 teams. This week the team looks to rebound with Sherman coming to town.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 5-1/ Last Week: 5)

The Gilmer Buckeyes rebounded from their Carthage loss with a 56-15 win over Spring Hill. This week the Buckeyes welcome Pittsburg to town.

5. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 7/ Record 6-0/ Last Week: 4)

The Van Vandals were off this past week. They look to remain perfect against Mexia.

6. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 6-0/ Last Week: 7 )

West Rusk took care of business with a 28-12 win over an improved Arp team. Now they welcome Winona to their home on Friday.

7. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 7 / Record: 5-1 / Last Week: 8)

Waskom picked up their second shutout of the season with a 42-0 win over Hughes Springs. This week they will host Queen City.

8. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 8/ Record: 5-1/ Last Week: 9)

The Bulldogs opened up District of Doom play last week with a 46-28 win over Mabank. This week Kilgore is back at home where they will take on a Chapel Hill team that is looking to get any kind of momentum after two straight losses.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 6/ Record 6-0/ Last Week: 9)

Mount Vernon stayed at the top of their district standings with a 49-7 win over Mineola. The Tigers will host Bonham on Friday night as they look to keep pace with Pottsboro.

10. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 9/ Record 7-0/ Last Week: NR)

The Beckville Bearcats make their debut in the Red Zone Top 10. The team is the first on our list to make it to 7-0. The team has put up 60+ points the past two weeks in district play. Beckville is showing they may be the team to challenge Timpson in 2A DI.

