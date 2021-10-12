First Alert: Feeling the October warmth and mugginess with the occasional breeze

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is back to warm and very muggy weather in the Piney Woods. A northward moving warm front has quickly brought back the sauna-like conditions to the Piney Woods.

We will stay under mostly cloudy skies to go along with warm, humid, and breezy conditions throughout much of this week as the rain chance remains a meager, 20% on Wednesday.

Our best chance of rain will come on Thursday as Pacific moisture streams in from Hurricane Pamela, who is set to make landfall in Mexico Wednesday morning. She will track into southwest Texas by Thursday, sending some of that moisture in our direction.

Our rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to three-quarters-of-an-inch before drier weather returns Friday night.

We will hang on to a modest rain chance on Friday before our strongest cold front of the fall season arrives late in the day on Friday.

This frontal passage will usher in much cooler, drier, and refreshing air just in time for the weekend.

With cool, breezy, northerly winds coming in behind the cold front, we will be in store for some fantastic weather this weekend and early next week as high pressure dominates our weather landscape.

This will lead to chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons under starlit skies and sun-filled afternoons from the weekend through early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.